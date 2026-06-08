Israeli airstrike targets petrochemical company in southwest Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel has carried out an airstrike on the Karun Petrochemical Company in Mahshahr, causing damage to a section of the facility, according to the deputy security and police affairs governor of Khuzestan province.

Speaking to an IRNA on Monday, Valiollah Hayati stated that moments ago, the Karun Petrochemical Company in Mahshahr came under an airstrike and was hit by projectiles from the Israeli regime, resulting in damage to part of the facility.

According to Hayati, no casualties or injuries have been reported from the Israeli airstrike on the petrochemical company.

He added that further information regarding damages and possible casualties will be announced later.

During the recent US-Israeli aggression against Iran, which was launched on February 28, five petrochemical lines in Mahshahr were damaged after being hit by enemy projectiles.

A location in the city of Najafabad was also attacked early on Monday morning by the Israeli regime, the deputy governor of Isfahan province said, adding that no casualties have been reported.

Separately, the head of crisis management for East Azarbaijan province said a military facility in Tabriz was hit in an airstrike around 5 a.m., with no loss of life.

Explosions also occurred in Tehran and Isfahan, though the Tabriz facility suffered no reported injuries, according to officials.

On Sunday, Iranian armed forces launched a missile barrage at Israeli-occupied territories, responding to persistent Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of the ceasefire.

Sirens blared in wide areas, including the occupied Golan Heights, Tiberias, Safed, Nazareth, Haifa, and several other cities, according to Israeli media.

Immediately after the retaliatory operation, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the central command of the Iranian armed forces, warned of more "crushing and remorseful blows" should Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue.

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