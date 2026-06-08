Hamas, Islamic Jihad Call Deadly Shooting 'Natural Response' to Israeli Violence Against Gaza, West Bank Settler Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad say the most recent deadly shooting in the central part of Israeli-occupied territories was a natural response to “aggression against Gaza and the settler violence" across the occupied West Bank.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hamas said that the shooting was carried out against “continued crimes of Judaization, extrajudicial killings, settlement expansion, raids, and daily attacks against our people in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds”.

“The occupation - no matter how far it goes in its oppression and crimes - will not succeed in stopping the rise of resistance in the valiant West Bank,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said the attack is a "natural consequence of the criminal policies pursued by the war criminal government of the Zionist entity”.

Israel’s MDA ambulance service said at least one person was killed and five others were injured, including two in serious condition, in a shooting on Sunday in Kochav Ya'ir area of central Israel.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the injuries occurred at a gas station near Kokhav Ya’ir, another location in Tzur Yitzhak, and along Highway 5533.

The Israeli military reported earlier that its forces had shot dead one suspect, a Palestinian citizen from the city of Tayibe, while Israeli forces launched a manhunt for another suspect.

The Israeli army said it received reports of several shooting incidents in the areas of Sal'it and Tzur Yitzhak and deployed forces there.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported late last month that Israeli military attacks, demolitions, and settler violence in the occupied West Bank continue to cause widespread displacement and destruction of civilian property.

In its June update, OCHA documented more than 950 settler-related incidents across over 230 Palestinian communities, resulting in injuries, loss of homes, and damage to farmland and water infrastructure.

The agency also highlighted repeated Israeli military raids and movement restrictions that further fragment Palestinian communities and severely limit access to basic services.

Since October 7, 2023, when Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,155 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, wounded around 11,750 others, and abducted approximately 22,000 people, according to Palestinian official figures.

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