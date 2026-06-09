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Iran used latest generation of Kheibar Shekan missile

9 June 2026 - 10:18
News ID: 1824590
Source: Mehr News
Iran used latest generation of Kheibar Shekan missile

Iran used latest generation of Kheibar Shekan which is very difficult for US THAAD air defense systems, a military source in Iran told local media on Monday.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran used latest generation of Kheibar Shekan which is very difficult for US THAAD air defense systems, a military source in Iran told local media on Monday.

A military source says Iran used the latest generation of Khyber Shekan missiles in last night’s attacks on northern occupied territories, Fars News Agency reported.

The source added: “The speed of this type of ballistic missile during a dive reaches about Mach 9, which makes it very difficult to destroy it with expensive systems such as the THAAD and Arrow.”

According to the source, a combination of Emad, Qadr-F, and Kheiber Shekan missiles were used in the Monday attacks by Iran.

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