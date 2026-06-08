Yemen armed forces impose complete ban on Israeli navigation in Red Sea

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesman for Yemen's armed forces has announced a missile strike on Tel Aviv and emphasized that navigation in the Red Sea for Israel is now completely prohibited.

"In the context of confronting American and Zionist aggressions against the axis of resistance in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, and in opposition to the Zionist project based on establishing a "Greater Israel" under the name of a "New Middle East," Yemen's armed forces have targeted sensitive enemy Israeli sites in Tel Aviv with several missiles," Yahya Saree said.

He stated in a declaration on Monday that the operation was also aimed at breaking the oppressive siege of the American enemy against the people of Yemen and the dear, free nations of Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran.

He added that the attack was carried out within the framework of the unity of fronts, confronting the enemy, and responding to Israel’s aggression against Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza.

Saree further emphasized that navigation in the Red Sea for Israel is now completely banned.

Earlier, Israel announced on Monday morning that a missile had been fired from Yemen toward the occupied territories of Palestine.

In its statement, the regime's military claimed that its air defense systems are intercepting and responding to this threat.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced in a statement on Monday that the IRGC Aerospace Force launched an operation targeting important facilities at the strategic Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases."

"This operation was carried out in response to the missile aggression of the child-killing Zionist regime against several radar sites in three locations in the country," the statement continued.

The statement emphasized that all combat and operational units of the IRGC are at full readiness to carry out extensive, lesson-teaching operations on all fronts and have prepared action plans tailored to the enemy's scenarios.

The IRGC operation came after Iranian armed forces launched a missile barrage at Israeli-occupied territories on Sunday.

Israeli media reported that sirens blared in wide areas, including the occupied Golan Heights, Tiberias, Safed, Nazareth, Haifa, and several other cities.

The developments were a direct response to the Israeli regime’s continued aggression against Lebanon, including the use of banned phosphorus bombs and the targeting of Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh.

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