Maritime incident reported off Yemen coast

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported that a maritime incident has occurred 88 miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 88NM southwest of Balhaf, Yemen," it said.

"A cargo vessel has reported being approached by one craft with 6 armed persons onboard. There was an exchange of fire between the small craft and the cargo vessels Armed Security Team, resulting in the small craft turning away," it added.

It added that authorities are investigating, adding that vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

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