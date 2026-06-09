'We Will Not Allow Netanyahu to Bully West Asia': Senior Ansarullah Official Vows to Stand With Resistance Front

AhlulBayt News Agency: A high-ranking Ansarullah official says the Yemeni resistance movement would resume its retaliatory missile operations in case the Tel Aviv regime renews its airstrikes against Lebanon, emphasizing that his fellow fighters would not allow Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bully West Asia.

Nasreddine Amer, Deputy Head of Ansarullah's Media Bureau, stated on Monday that Yemen's sole option is to confront the Israeli aggression, and will resume its missile strikes in the event of any new offensive against Lebanon.

He added, "Yemen does not accept the current situation in Gaza, and will not tolerate Israel's blockade and violation of its commitments indefinitely."

The senior Ansarullah official stated that pace and stability will not prevail across West Asia as long as the Zionist regime remains as an advanced American base there, and American bases are present across the region.

Turning to Iran's latest missile operations against strategic Israeli facilities deep inside the occupied territories in response to earlier Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Amer said the Tel Aviv regime was forced to accept a halt to attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs, and that new equations are being formed on the resistance front.

He also emphasized that the Zionist regime cannot be trusted, and that the only real guarantee is to maintain the option of struggle.

Just a few hours after Iran's massive wave of missile strikes on Israeli-occupied territories, Yemen's military stated they had launched a ballistic missile towards the same area on Monday morning, expanding a united front against Israel.

The Yemeni strike compelled the Israeli regime to suspend all flights at Ben Gurion International Airport, and activated air raid sirens throughout Tel Aviv and other areas in the central and southern parts of the occupied lands.

The Israeli military announced in a statement that a missile was launched from Yemen targeting central flank of the occupied territories.

Although the regime's missile units claimed to have intercepted the missile, the attack caused considerable fear, triggering sirens in the Tel Aviv metropolis and its surrounding regions.

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