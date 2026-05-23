Ansarullah leader: Foreign powers seek to control Yemen, exploit its resources, strip away people's independence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Ansarullah movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has warned that foreign powers are seeking to take control of the Yemeni nation.

Speaking on Friday to mark the anniversary of the National Unity Day in Yemen, al-Houthi congratulated the Yemeni nation, telling them that foreign powers are seeking to take control of the country, exploit its geostrategic location and rich natural resources, and strip away the people's freedoms and independence.

Al-Houthi cited unity and independence as the two important factors that assure the nation retains its sovereignty.

He said that by maintaining the national unifying identity of the Yemeni people rooted in faith, and by ensuring that this identity remains the starting point of their unity, the nation will remain independent.

Al-Houthi reiterated that the unifying identity rooted in faith preserves unity and turns the nation into one entity.

He said strong faith is what prevents the nation's enemies from sowing the seeds of discord. “Foreign powers do not want this nation to be a united, free, dignified and strong."

Al-Houthi pointed out that the nation's enemies are opposed to any true political movement taking shape in the country. "They want Yemen to be a weak, helpless and submissive country.”

He said, in this regard, the Saudis' intentions have been quite clear. "Saudis want to keep the Yemeni people obedient, under their command and control, and under the supervision of the United States."

“Our beloved nation will not bow to the commands issued by a four-member committee comprised of the Americans, Brits, Israelis, and Saudis,” Al-Houthi asserted, adding that the US president brags about appropriating a huge fortune from the Persian Gulf Arab states to save the ailing American economy.

“When the president of America is confronted with the huge economic problems in the United States, he looks to the Arab states, especially those in the Persian Gulf, in order to obtain trillions of dollars,” Al-Houthi explained.

Al-Houthi listed economic sanctions as another tool used by foreign powers, revealing in earlier speeches that enemy forces also exploit “international organizations” acting as Trojan horses used for infiltration and espionage, noting that this method has been applied in many countries, including in Yemen.

Friday marked the 33rd anniversary of the National Unity Day in Yemen.

Yemen was divided into two, South and North Yemen, before May 22, 1990. The Yemeni unification took place after the People's Democratic Republic of Yemen and the Yemen Arab Republic united, forming the Republic of Yemen.

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