Sayyed Al‑Houthi: Quran Desecration Reveals Zionist Hostility Toward Islam and Islamic Symbols

ABNA24 - Leader of Yemen’s Ansaraullah Movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, highlighted on Monday that the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran underscores the deep unease felt by Zionist groups and their supporters toward the Quran.

He characterized these acts as expressions of hostility toward Islam, Muslims, and Islamic holy sites.

In his Monday speech addressing recent developments, Sayyed al-Houthi explained that Zionism and its affiliates view the Holy Quran as a powerful bastion safeguarding the Islamic nation and broader societies from corruption and oppression.

He emphasized that adversaries recognize the Quran’s critical role in countering misinformation and the deceptive tactics aimed at undermining nations and their peoples.

The movement’s leader further asserted that attacks on Islamic sacred symbols are deliberate efforts to alienate the Muslim community from the Quran and diminish its spiritual significance.

He stressed that these repeated violations are not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated campaign targeting the Islamic nation.

Sayyed al-Houthi condemned the role of the United States and certain Western countries in permitting such Quranic abuses under police protection, often justified under the pretext of “freedom of expression,” calling these rationales unfounded.

He urged Muslims to remain vigilant and united in resisting these hostile agendas by strengthening their connection with the Holy Quran.

Additionally, Sayyed al-Houthi praised the Yemeni people for their proactive stance, recognizing them as among the first to vocally oppose attacks on Islamic holy sites.

He acknowledged their widespread demonstrations, cultural initiatives, boycotts of American and Israeli products, and mobilization through Quranic education as powerful forms of resistance.



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