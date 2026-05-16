Sayyed al-Houthi: Targeting holy Quran part of systematic campaign against Islam

ABNA24 - Leader of Yemen, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, on Friday condemned the actions of the Zionist movement and its affiliates, including the governments of the United States and Israeli entity.

In a statement, Sayeed Al-Houthi described their repeated violations against the Holy Quran as part of a deliberate hostile campaign targeting Islam and Muslims.

He emphasized that these actions are components of a broader Zionist agenda, supported by their allies in the Western world, aimed at undermining the Islamic nation and posing a significant threat to global society.

Al-Houthi referenced documented evidence related to the activities of Jeffrey Epstein and the associated allegations from “Devil’s Island,” citing heinous crimes and rituals that underscore the severity and nature of this alleged Zionist agenda, implicating American and Israeli occupation involvement.

He highlighted that this hostile stance extends to the Holy Quran, which he described as the divine guide that elevates humanity through moral and spiritual principles, liberating people from oppression. He asserted that this explains the antagonism directed against the Quran, seen as a symbol of salvation against corrupt and oppressive forces.

Leader al-Houthi called upon Muslims worldwide to undertake sincere and serious efforts in defending Islam by confronting this Zionist agenda, which he characterized as satanic and antagonistic to the Muslim community.

Further, the movement’s leader detailed ongoing hostile campaigns by the Zionist movement against the Islamic world, including violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, oppression of Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, as well as aggression toward Lebanon and Syria. He noted efforts to escalate conflict in the region following previous setbacks in Iran.

Sayyed al-Houthi He stressed the religious duty of the Islamic nation to resist these threats, uphold justice, combat corruption, and prevent the implementation of these plans. He invoked the Quranic verse that calls Muslims to be the best nation by enjoining good and forbidding evil, framing this struggle as both a religious and humanitarian imperative to protect dignity, identity, and homeland.

He warned against complacency, emphasizing that ignoring these threats would enable the enemies’ plans and potentially invite divine retribution, and affirming Yemen’s enduring commitment to jihad and defending Islamic principles, continuing the legacy of its predecessors in resisting aggression directed at Islam and Muslims.

In conclusion, Sayyed al-Houthi urged the public to participate in demonstrations and vigils in support of the Holy Quran, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian people, Lebanese resistance, and to remain vigilant against any escalations from the United States and Israel. He noted that a committee is organizing these activities in designated locations and times to mobilize collective support for these causes.



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