Yemen’s Deputy FM: Ansarullah Stands ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ With Hezbollah Against Israeli Aggression

ABNA24 - Yemen’s deputy foreign minister says the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Lebanon’s Hezbollah in the fight against the Israeli regime’s sinister plots and acts of aggression.

Abdulwahid Abu Ras made the remarks in a message addressed to the Head of Hezbollah’s Arab and International Relations, Ammar al-Moussawi, late on Friday.

He emphasized that Lebanon has a direct and profound influence on support for the Palestinian cause and its oppressed nation.

Abu Ras also reiterated the Sana’a government’s unwavering solidarity with the Lebanese nation and Hezbollah in their struggle against the Tel Aviv regime.

Earlier, Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned that Israel will not halt its escalatory steps in West Asia in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat it suffered in the war against Iran, describing the Israeli project as a grave threat to all humanity.

Houthi said on Friday that the sacrilegious acts against the Holy Qur’an and Muslim sanctities by Israeli officials and their agents are aimed at targeting Islam and Muslims.

He censured the Israeli scheme as a demonic plot that poses a severe danger to the entire humanity, stressing that the Muslim world bears the responsibility to counter the occupying regime and its advocates, and to stand up against their tyranny.

The Ansarullah chief noted that after failing against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel is now seeking to intensify hostile attacks in a new phase across the region.

The real danger, he stressed, lies in overlooking the enemy’s animosity and allowing their project to advance.

He called for mass public demonstrations to signal readiness to confront any hostile action by the United States and Israel.



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