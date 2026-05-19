Sayyed Al-Houthi Urges Muslim Nations to Use Economic and Political Sanctions Against ‘Enemies’

ABNA24 - The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement has called on Muslim countries to counter the aggression of enemies, especially through economic and political sanctions.

Delivering a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sana'a on Monday evening, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said there are plenty of options that various sections of the Muslim world, including governments, political factions and nations, can adopt to materialize such an objective.

"Economic and political sanctions are immensely influential, and could exert intolerable pressures on enemies. The whole world has been impacted by the US defeat in its latest war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as oil prices remain volatile in international markets. Imagine what would happen if Muslim countries opt to impose sanctions (on enemies)," Houthi noted.

The Ansarullah chief deplored that a significant proportion of Muslim governments lack the steely determination and resolve to take up a tough stance, warning about the adverse repercussions of such a failure.

He described Zionism, besides the Washington and Tel Aviv regimes, as the principal and most belligerent and implacable enemies of all Muslims.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Houthi censured the silence of Arab and Muslim leaders vis-à-vis Israeli atrocities and brutalities in the Gaza Strip.

The Ansarullah leader emphasized that Arab and Muslim governments are duty-bound to arm Palestinians, so that the oppressed nation would be able to defend itself against Israeli forces and illegal extremist settlers.

Houthi also praised the Hezbollah resistance movement for effectively and heroically defending Lebanon against Israel's recurrent acts of aggression.

The Ansarullah chief also argued that certain Arab regimes are aligning their interests with those of the United States and the Israeli regime.

"Unfortunately, certain Arab regimes have failed to take lessons from the dangers of hosting US military installations on their soil," Houthi said.

The Ansarullah leader finally advised the people of the regional Arab states to exercise utmost vigilance in the face of US and Israeli schemes.



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