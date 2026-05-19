Sayyed Al‑Houthi: Hezbollah Is Key Barrier to Israeli Ambitions in Region

ABNA24 - Leader of Yemen’s Ansaraullah Movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, emphasized on Monday that the Islamic resistance in Lebanon serves as a crucial obstacle to the Israeli occupation’s ambitions in the region.

During his speech marking the first ten days of Muharram and addressing recent regional events, he warned that without this resistance, the Israeli entity would have gained significant regional advantages.

Sayyed Al-Houthi affirmed Hezbollah’s rightful role in confronting Israeli aggression. He highlighted that attacks on southern Lebanon equate to assaults on the entire nation and constitute a blatant breach of its sovereignty.

He criticized certain factions within Lebanon’s leadership for attempting to blame Hezbollah for escalating tensions, labeling such accusations as misguided and beneficial to the Israeli occupiers, overlooking the fact that Israeli entity remains the aggressor, repeatedly violating agreements and launching attacks on Lebanon.

The movement’s leader acknowledged the effectiveness of Hezbollah’s operations against Israeli occupation, noting their substantial pressure on the enemy and their role in restoring respect for the Lebanese people. Sayyed Al-Houthi urged Lebanese authorities to politically leverage these actions to halt Israeli aggression and secure the withdrawal of occupying forces.

He also condemned efforts by some Lebanese groups to restrict Hezbollah’s influence and weaponry, which in turn allows continued Israeli attacks. He asserted the Resistance will not tolerate ongoing occupation or accept imposed political compromises.

Finally, Sayyed Al-Houthi cautioned against placing trust in American promises, citing regional experiences—particularly in Syria—that demonstrate such assurances fail to deliver tangible benefits to U.S. allies.



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