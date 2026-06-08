Yemeni resistance missile attack paralyzes Israel’s Ben Gurion airport

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemeni armed forces on Monday morning launched a ballistic missile strike targeting the occupied Palestinian territories, forcing the Israeli regime to completely halt all flights at Ben Gurion International Airport while activating air raid sirens across Tel Aviv and central and southern occupied Palestine.

According to the Israeli occupation army, a missile was fired from Yemen toward central parts of the occupied territories.

The regime’s air defense systems claimed to have intercepted the projectile, but the attack triggered widespread panic, with sirens blaring in the Tel Aviv metropolis and surrounding regions.

The Israeli Home Front Command issued urgent warnings for residents in central and southern areas to seek shelter.

Israeli aviation authorities were forced to suspend all arrivals and departures at Ben Gurion as a direct result of the Yemeni missile launch and ensuing security alert, causing major disruptions to air traffic and effectively isolating the occupying regime from the skies.

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has repeatedly demonstrated its advanced capabilities, with military spokesman Yahya Saree affirming in similar operations that such strikes are part of the ongoing “holy jihad” in support of the oppressed people of Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran against US-Israeli aggression.

The Yemeni attack came following Iran's missile barrage on Israeli-occupied territories in response to continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of ceasefire agreements.

Iranian armed forces launched a barrage of missiles on Sunday night at Israeli-occupied territories in response to persistent Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of the ceasefire.

...................

End/ 257