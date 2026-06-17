Ansarullah leader congratulates Iran on 'great victory' over US, Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, has congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran on its "great victory" over the United States and Israel.

In a statement issued on Tuesday on the occasion of the new Islamic year, Houthi extended congratulations to Iran's leadership and people for their victory in confronting "the arrogant tyrant of the age, America, and Israel."

He also called on the Yemeni people to unite efforts to end the Saudi-American siege and occupation of parts of the country.

The Ansarullah leader said Yemen is continuously ready to face any escalation or developments targeting the region, seeking to isolate Gaza, or any arena within the axis of resistance.

He called on all Muslims to join the resistance axis and break free from subservience to the enemies of Islam.

Houthi said Yemen's firm stance against the enemies of Islam and human society, the Zionist Jews and their supporters in the West, foremost among them the United States and Israel, citing their repeated offenses against the Quran, Prophet Muhammad, and Islamic sanctities, including recent insulting remarks by US President Donald Trump against Mecca.

The Ansarullah leader said the enemies of Islam target Muslims with all kinds of crimes, working to annihilate them, occupy their homelands, erase their identity, and attack their sanctities, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said the responsibility falls upon all Muslims to confront their tyranny and cooperate in doing so, emphasizing "Islamic brotherhood in the axis of jihad and resistance and the principle of unity of arenas."

Call to end Saudi-American siege

Separately, Houthi called on the Yemeni people to unite their efforts to end the aggression, occupation, and American-Saudi siege, so that Yemen may enjoy full independence and freedom and benefit from its national wealth.

He urged cooperation, both officially and popularly, to confront challenges resulting from the comprehensive hostile targeting by enemies, including the occupation of large parts of the country, control over oil and gas wealth, violations of sovereignty, and the economic war against the Yemeni people.

The challenges, he said, necessitate united efforts, trusting in God and working toward ending the aggression, occupation and siege so that Yemen may live in dignity, free from subjugation and foreign interference, and achieve a great renaissance based on its faith-based identity.

The Saudi-American siege and war against Yemen has been ongoing since March 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition launched Operation Decisive Storm against the Arab country.

From the outset, the coalition imposed an air, land, and sea blockade on Yemen, effectively strangling the country’s access to food, fuel, and medicine.

What Riyadh initially envisioned as a swift six-week operation became a decade-long quagmire that has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and triggered what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The United States has provided critical support throughout the war, including intelligence sharing, logistical assistance, target identification, in-flight refueling of coalition warplanes, and arms sales.

The blockade has devastated Yemeni society. By 2026, millions of Yemenis faced acute food insecurity, with aid deliveries severely restricted and the healthcare system in collapse.

The UN has urged the coalition to restore access for aid deliveries.

The Yemeni government, which controls Sanaa and much of the north, has long insisted that any peace agreement must include the full lifting of the blockade, the withdrawal of foreign forces, and an end to the economic war on the Yemeni people.

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