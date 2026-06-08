Iranian missiles control skies over Israeli-occupied territories: IRGC commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: A spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the skies over the Israeli-occupied territories and the region remain at the disposal and will of Iran’s aerospace units and missiles.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, the IRGC’s public relations officer and spokesperson wrote in a social media post on Monday, saying the Islamic Republic has proved on numerous occasions that the skies of the occupied Palestinian territories are in the possession of Iran’s roaring destructive aerospace missiles.

The statement followed a barrage of IRGC missiles hit Israeli targets since late Sunday night, in response to the widespread crime of the usurping Israeli regime in Lebanon and the widespread killing and displacement of the Lebanese people in southern parts of the Arab country.

The Israeli regime, with the tacit support and green light from the United States, has kept its deadly and destructive aggressions against the oppressed Lebanese and Palestinian people, in violation of all international law and norms, as well as, in breach of the Washington-Tehran ceasefire.

In response, the IRGC declared the launch of Operation Nasr (Triumph) targeting key Israeli facilities, including Tel Nof and Nevatim air bases.

.................

End/ 257