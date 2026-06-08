IRGC: Israeli Ramat David air base targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that the Ramat David Air Base was targeted by ballistic missiles launched by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The IRGC Public Relations Office stated that the strike on Ramat David Air Base was carried out in response to what it described as the Israeli regime’s extensive attacks in southern Lebanon.

The full text of the IRGC statement is as follows:

“In the Name of God, the Subduer of the Tyrants

Fight them; God will punish them by your hands, disgrace them, grant you victory over them, and heal the hearts of the believers.

In response to the Israeli regime’s large-scale attacks in southern Lebanon and the widespread killing and displacement of innocent civilians in Tyre, Nabatieh, and other areas, including Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), the Ramat David Air Base—the source of these attacks—was targeted by ballistic missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Our acceptance of the ceasefire on April 8 was conditional upon a complete cessation of hostilities on all fronts. However, as has repeatedly been the case, the United States and the Israeli regime failed to honor their commitments. Not only did they continue their attacks and military operations in Lebanon, but they also violated the ceasefire through repeated actions against Iranian coasts and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean.

Tonight’s operation was solely intended as a warning. Should these acts of aggression continue, future responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all American and Israeli targets throughout the region. And victory comes only from God, the Almighty, the All-Wise.”

In its statement, the IRGC emphasized that the operation was conducted as a response to recent attacks and warned that any further hostile actions would be met with a more extensive response.

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