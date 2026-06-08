Iran pounds Israel with missiles, in response to attacks on Beirut

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Armed Forces launched a missile barrage at Israeli-occupied territories on Sunday, responding to persistent Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of the ceasefire.

Iran launched two waves of missiles strikes against key military positions of the Zionist regime on Sunday evening in response to the repeated violations of ceasefire by the Zionist regime.

The local Iranian media have cited military sources as saying that dozens of missiles were fired towards key military positions of the Zionist regime, triggering sirens in Haifa, Galilee and Central regions in occupied lands.

The informed sources have said that the missiles have hit their targets precisiely.

The repeated violations of ceasefire by the Zionist regime came while the US was fully aware.

Iran says that the regime's breaches of ceasefire undermined Pakistani mediation efforts.

Iran has stressed that continuation of the aggression on Lebanon will trigger harsher Iran's and the Resostance Axis' responses in due time.

The IRGC has said in a statement that tonight's missile attack was just warning to the Zionist regime.

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