Photos: Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Ishaq Fayadh Dies at 96, Buried in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The body of Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Ishaq Fayadh, was laid to rest in the holy city of Najaf in Iraq. He was born in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, and was widely regarded as one of the leading maraje in Shia Islam. He dedicated more than seven decades of his life to the study, teaching, and dissemination of Islamic scholarship within the seminaries of Mashhad, Qom, and Najaf. He passed away on Eid al-Ghadir at the age of 96.