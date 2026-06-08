IRGC: Zionist enemy attacked targets inside Iran using air-launched ballistic missiles

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced early Monday that the Zionist enemy carried out attacks on targets inside Iranian territory using air-launched ballistic missiles, in a flagrant violation of the fragile ceasefire.

The IRGC statement gave no further details, but Iranian media reported that several sites were targeted, triggering explosions in Tehran, Isfahan and Tabriz.

Iranian news agency IRNA reported that at least two powerful explosions were heard in the capital, Tehran, with additional blasts in Isfahan and Tabriz.

Israeli media claimed that the strikes hit Mehrabad Airport in Tehran and a storage depot for attack drones.

They reported that fighter jets launched their missiles from above Iraqi airspace, while other reports suggested some attacks originated from warships in the Mediterranean Sea.

Isfahan's deputy governor for security affairs said that a location in the city of Najafabad was targeted by the Zionist regime's aggression early Tuesday but with no human casualties.

The Zionist regime is preparing for an immediate retaliatory response from Iran, according to Israeli media reports.

The airstrikes followed Iran’s legitimate missile strikes on the occupied territories, which were carried out in retaliation for the regime’s Sunday attacks on the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Prior to this latest round of aggression, a Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire had been in place since early April, following a full‑scale US‑Israeli war of aggression against Iran that began on February 28.

That war included the assassination of Iran’s late Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and strikes on nuclear facilities, schools and hospitals.

Tehran has repeatedly warned that any new aggression will be met with a crushing and comprehensive response.

Iranian officials have also insisted that any ceasefire must include a halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Gaza.

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