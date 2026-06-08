IRGC aerospace commander hails Iranian nation for '100 days of epic resistance'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) aerospace force issued a message of gratitude to the Iranian people on Sunday, hailing their steadfast presence across arenas over the past 100 days, which "disappointed the enemy."

In a statement, Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi told the Iranian people that they created a "great epic" during this critical period marked by the US-Israeli war of aggression, demonstrating a deep understanding of their historic responsibility.

"You are a people who understood the weight of your responsibility at the finest and most critical stage in history," he said. "You managed to disappoint the enemy through your worthy actions and your presence on the scene."

General Mousavi emphasized that while the IRGC was honored to stand alongside the people during the 40 days of war imposed on the country, the people’s own actions and operations extended far beyond that, lasting 100 days and nights.

"Your actions and operations, O people, extended for 100 days," he said. "This presence and perseverance were the main backbone of endurance and resistance."

The IRGC aerospace commander expressed particular gratitude to Iranian women, who, despite their family responsibilities, emerged as "valuable standard-bearers" of resistance.

He further stressed that the current path must be preserved for as long as determined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, calling for linking the battlefield, the streets, and diplomacy as a “unified strategy” to counter the enemy.

"Everyone must strive to remove the enemy from its desperate efforts by linking the battlefield, the streets, and diplomacy," he stated.

He also declared that the ultimate outcome of this national synergy would be honor and dignity, not only for Iran but for the entire Islamic world.

His message came as the daily gatherings across Iran completed 100 days, since the war of aggression was imposed on the country by the US-Israeli war machine.

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