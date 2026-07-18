Filipino Shia cleric passes away

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjat al-Islam Dr. Farmi Abdul Hakim, a cleric from the Philippines and editor of the Filipino section of ABNA News Agency, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, after a period of illness.

Abdul Hakim was a graduate of Al-Mustafa International University, AhlulBayt International University, and the University of Religions and Denominations. In addition to his dedicated efforts in propagating and promoting the school of the AhlulBayt (AS) in the region, he served as the editor of the Filipino section of ABNA International News Agency for more than a decade.

His love for the Infallible Imams (AS), his devotion to the Islamic Revolution of Iran and the martyred Leader, as well as his tireless efforts in elevating the school of the AhlulBayt (AS) and the Resistance Front, remain lasting memories of this media mujahid in the minds of his colleagues and acquaintances.

ABNA News Agency extends its condolences to his family for the loss of this ethical and God-seeking colleague, and prays to Almighty God for his elevation in rank and companionship with the divine saints in paradise.

.....................

End/ 257