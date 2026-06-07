Pakistan’s Interior Minister Arrives in Tehran With Special Message for Iran’s Leadership

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking to the media upon his arrival in the Iranian capital, Naqvi said he had traveled to Tehran to deliver a special letter from Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, as well as a message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to remarks carried by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Naqvi stated: “I have come here on behalf of the Field Marshal to convey a special letter and the Prime Minister’s message.”

He added that the letter and message concern the “current situation,” though he did not provide further details.

The visit marks Naqvi’s third trip to Iran in recent weeks.

On Saturday evening, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a key meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni.

The two ministers discussed the regional security situation, bilateral relations, and broader developments affecting the region. During the meeting, Naqvi conveyed a message from Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to the Iranian side.

Sources said the discussions focused on strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations and reviewing the latest regional developments. The two sides also exchanged views on issues related to the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran and their implications for regional stability.

In addition, both interior ministers emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting lasting peace and security across the region.

Naqvi has played a prominent role in diplomatic contacts between Islamabad and Tehran amid ongoing regional developments. In May, he visited Iran twice within a single week, holding meetings with senior Iranian officials, including the president, parliament speaker, foreign minister, and interior minister.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal is currently visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to a statement from the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The Lebanese military did not disclose the purpose or agenda of the visit.