Ansarullah Warns No Saudi Facility Is Safe Amid Escalating Yemen Conflict

A member of Ansarullah’s political bureau Hizam al-Assad, said oil, industrial and other vital facilities across Saudi Arabia are no longer secure. The warning came following a Saudi attack against a correctional facility in al-Jawf that left more than a dozen casualties, including a visiting child.

“Oil-producing areas, industrial sites and vital facilities across Saudi Arabia are no longer safe,” al-Assad said.

He also warned that the threat could have serious economic consequences for the kingdom, saying the “future of investment in Saudi Arabia is at risk of being destroyed.”

The warning comes after Saudi authorities reported that several sites described as “civilian and economic” had been targeted in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. Authorities claim 73 people have been injured as a result of the attacks.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said the attacks caused fires at several sites in the southern region and temporarily disrupted some operations.

On Monday, Army spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that the Riyadh regime has launched new rounds of airstrikes and committed further massacres in Yemen in tandem with a tight blockade against its southern neighbor.

He pointed out that the most recent Saudi terrorist acts against Yemen included the deadly strike in the northern province of al-Jawf, reconnaissance flights over multiple districts, and supplying allied militants with various types of munitions.



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