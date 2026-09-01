New York Governor's Hijab at Mosque Sparks Wave of Reactions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York State, after delivering a speech on Friday wearing a hijab before worshippers at a mosque affiliated with an Islamic cultural center in New York City, sparked a wave of reactions and diverse debates.

According to a report by Al Jazeera Net, this visit turned into a subject of heated controversy within just a few hours. Some viewed her action as a sign of respect for religious beliefs, while others described it as political exploitation and an unacceptable act.

Hochul appeared wearing a hijab during her visit to the Islamic cultural center, an action welcomed by the center's management, which expressed its deep appreciation for the Governor's presence.

Islamic Center Welcomes New York Governor's Presence

The center, in a statement published on its official Instagram account, explained that the New York Governor attended Friday prayers alongside members of the local community, delivered a speech to the worshippers, and then visited the center's educational classes to become familiar firsthand with the services provided by the institution.

The center's management viewed this visit as a valuable sign of attention to its role as a social partner, a center that brings together New York residents from various segments and groups.

Officials also expressed appreciation for the Governor dedicating part of her time to supporting the community and her continued commitment to ensuring all residents of the state feel safe and respected.

Conservative Criticism of New York Governor's Hijab

However, this action did not remain without critical reactions, and some conservative circles strongly attacked it.

Eric Dougherty, an American journalist, described the scene as frightening and, recalling the September 11 attacks, accused the New York Governor of welcoming what he called an ideology that terrorized New Yorkers.

Some other critics also described Hochul wearing the hijab as a sign of what they called formal Islamization, warning that this issue could become one of the important challenges of the current generation.

Accusations of Politicking Against Hochul

Meanwhile, a group of critics approached the issue from a political angle, accusing the New York Governor of changing her principles and even her style of dress to gain support and popularity.

They pointed out that she does not cover her head when visiting churches or Jewish synagogues.

This group believes that turning the hijab into a political tool goes beyond a simple action to respect religious customs.

They also pointed out that Hochul had previously worn a hijab at the funeral of Muslim police officer Diderol Islam in 2025, and called on her to follow the same dress code rules to represent all New York residents and not grant special privileges to any particular religion.

Defense of the Governor and Rejection of Islamophobia Accusations

In response, another group strongly defended the New York Governor's action, viewing the wave of attacks and criticism against her as an example of Islamophobia and hate-mongering.

Defenders of this action, citing similar examples, emphasized that covering one's head in religious places is part of the etiquette of respect in many parts of the world.

They recalled that Laura Bush, the former First Lady of the United States, had worn a hijab during her trips to the Middle East, and Ivanka Trump had also appeared with head covering when visiting the Grand Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

Is Wearing Hijab in Religious Places a Custom of Respect?

Hochul's defenders also accused critics of double standards, stating that female politicians, First Ladies, and queens have covered their heads as a sign of respect when meeting the Pope or visiting churches, mosques, and other religious places over the past decades.

In their view, it is surprising that head covering only becomes a controversial and critical issue when it involves Muslims and mosques, and suddenly concerns about women's freedom are raised.

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