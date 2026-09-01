Hamas condemns Ben-Gvir’s al-Aqsa incursion as dangerous escalation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned Israeli so-called national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s latest incursion into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, describing his reported performance of Talmudic rituals near the Dome of the Rock as a dangerous escalation in Israel’s policies toward the Islamic holy site.

In a statement, Hamas said Ben-Gvir’s repeated incursions were part of efforts to desecrate and Judaize al-Aqsa Mosque, slamming Israeli officials for exploiting the period ahead of the upcoming elections to intensify pressure on Palestinians and target their land and holy sites.

The Palestinian group described the latest incident as a “blatant assault” on the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque and said it demonstrated disregard for Muslims and the mosque’s status in the Islamic world.

Hamas warned that Palestinians and the resistance would not remain passive in the face of violations against their holy sites.

The group called on Palestinians in occupied al-Quds, the territories occupied in 1948, and the West Bank to travel to al-Aqsa Mosque and maintain a presence there.

Hamas further called on Arab and Muslim countries, as well as the international community, to take urgent measures to stop the violations and hold Israeli officials accountable.

The statement followed Ben-Gvir’s visit to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds under the protection of Israeli forces. Images circulating online appeared to show the Israeli minister performing Talmudic rituals inside the compound.

The incident occurred nearly two months before Israel’s general elections, scheduled for October 27, and has drawn condemnation from Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim figures, as well as several international actors.

The move represents a significant departure from the arrangements that have governed al-Aqsa since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the holy city.

Under the longstanding status quo, Muslims alone are permitted to worship at the compound, while non-Muslims may visit but are strictly forbidden from conducting any religious rituals. The al-Aqsa compound has always been regarded as an exclusively Muslim holy site under these historic arrangements.

Settler incursions into the holy compound have increased significantly over the years, frequently conducted under heavy Israeli police protection and often involving dancing, chanting and other provocative rituals. Earlier this month, nearly 600 Israeli settlers entered the site under similar police escort.

Far-right Israeli ministers have played a central role in pushing for greater Jewish access and control. Ben-Gvir, who oversees the police, has repeatedly visited the compound himself and advocated what he terms expanded “Jewish rights” there. His involvement has heightened concerns among Palestinians and regional nations that Israel is deliberately seeking to fundamentally alter the status quo.

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