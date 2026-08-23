Yedioth Ahronoth: Israel Intensified Isolation of World Jewry, Exposed Them to Growing Wave of Hatred

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Daniel Batini, an international affairs correspondent for Yedioth Ahronoth, referring to the sharp decline in Israel's image in Europe in recent years, attributed part of this situation to the performance of European media and social networks, but emphasized that Israeli government officials also have a share in creating these conditions.

He specifically pointed to the statements and positions of Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Zionist regime's Internal Security Minister, as a factor causing serious damage to European Jews.

Batini, referring to Ben-Gvir's statements about the need to kill dozens of Palestinians daily in Gaza, as well as videos released by him about the death penalty and dealing with European activists in the flotilla headed to Gaza, said such statements spread quickly in European countries and create a wave of disgust that in other cases is not only directed at Israel but also affects Jews in various parts of the world.

He added that leaders of Jewish communities in Europe have also described Ben-Gvir's statements as extremist and racist.

According to this analyst, European Jews have found themselves in a difficult position; on one hand, they must decide about their connection and support for Israel, and on the other hand, they face criticism and a wave of hatred resulting from this regime's policies.

This journalist also considered the behavior of some Zionist soldiers and published images of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank as other factors damaging Israel's image, and pointed to examples of the destruction of a Christian statue and humiliating behavior toward Palestinians.

Batini concluded by warning that the continuation of this trend has even created divisions among world Jewry and may cause Jews outside Israel to distance themselves further from this regime; therefore, Israel must reconsider its policies as soon as possible.

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