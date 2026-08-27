Connection with the Quran, Path to Intellectual, Practical Awakening of Islamic Ummah, Pakistani Cleric Emphasized

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concurrent with the celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h), the annual "Unity of the Ummah" march was organized by the Urwah al-Wuthqa Society in Lahore, Pakistan.

Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Javad Naqvi, in remarks at this ceremony, described the unity of the Islamic Ummah as one of the most important needs of the present time, and stated that despite the presence of approximately two billion Muslims in the world, the Islamic Ummah has so far been unable to play its proper role and position in accordance with the demands of the Holy Quran.

He emphasized that intellectual and educational centers of the Islamic world must make the Holy Quran the centerpiece of their educational and intellectual systems, and added, "Attachment and connection with the Quran is the path to the intellectual and practical awakening of the Islamic Ummah."

The head of the Ummah Mustafa Awakening Movement also, referring to the resistance movements in the region, stated, "Hamas, Hezbollah, and the mujahideen of Yemen and Iraq are symbols of resistance, and the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran is also a symbol of resistance and faith-based zeal."

Naqvi, criticizing policies aligned with the United States and the Zionist regime, said that these policies have weakened the Islamic Ummah, and silence in the face of the blood of the oppressed is in contradiction with the conscience and responsibility of the Islamic Ummah.

Referring to the capacities of Pakistani society, he also stated, "The Pakistani nation possesses the capacity for zeal, faith, and awakening, and this nation must unite by relying on worthy leadership and under the light of a Quranic system."

Naqvi concluded by noting, "If the Islamic Ummah returns to its true principle and identity, and makes the teachings of the Holy Quran the centerpiece of intellectual, social, and practical fields, it can change the course of history."

**************

End/ 345E