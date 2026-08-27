NPR Wrote About This Year's Arbaeen Atmosphere: Numerous Images of Martyred Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Jane Arraf, an NPR correspondent, wrote, "This is Karbala; a city in central Iraq that annually hosts more than 20 million Shiite Muslims to commemorate Arbaeen. This ritual commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet of Islam, 14 centuries ago; an event considered a turning point in Shiite history."

Pilgrims from around the world arrive in Iraq on various flights. In August (this month), temperatures reach over 43 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit), yet a vast number of Iraqi and Iranian pilgrims walked hundreds of kilometers to participate in this somber occasion; although the atmosphere around the shrines is filled with a fervor and vitality resembling celebration.

Throughout the city, captivating and spiritual images of the face attributed to Imam Hussain can be seen, even sold as rugs and wall hangings. This year, more numerous than usual images of the martyred Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former leader of Iran who was martyred in February in the war against Iran, were also visible.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere of this pilgrimage is clearly non-commercial. The area around the shrine and the highways leading to Karbala were prepared weeks before the Arbaeen ritual with the establishment of processions and hospitality tents; places where volunteers were busy cooking and distributing free food offerings, from bean dishes to grilled chicken.

Walking through the streets leading to the shrine, it was practically impossible to go without being offered water or food. Additionally, local residents opened their homes to pilgrims to provide resting places along the route; a stunning display of solidarity, empathy, and human connection that comes to life every year.

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