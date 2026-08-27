Bahraini People Should Not Pay Price of Government's Regional Adventures

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Political Council of the February 14 Youth Revolution Coalition, on the occasion of Islamic Unity Week and the anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (a.s.), issued a political stance emphasizing the commitment of the Bahraini people to religious and national principles, including national unity, preservation of religious identity, and avoidance of hatred and religious sedition.

The council stated in a statement that the Bahraini government's policies in recent years have been aimed at weakening these principles and increasing pressure on the beliefs and religious rites of the people of this country.

The February 14 Coalition added that the widespread arrests and trials of Bahraini Shiite scholars and pressure on the Shiite community are part of policies related to U.S. and Zionist regime influence in the region, and described it as an action against Bahrain's indigenous identity and community.

In this statement, developments in Bahrain were placed alongside U.S. economic and political pressure on Iran, pressure to disarm the resistance in Iraq, developments in Lebanon, and the war in Yemen, and it was emphasized that the common goal of these actions is to weaken the resistance currents in the region.

The Political Council of the February 14 Coalition further warned against involving Bahrain in the U.S. economic war against Iran and the resistance front, and said that such an action could become a factor in changing regional equations.

The council concluded by calling on Bahraini elites and national currents to declare their disassociation from involving the country and its people in the disputes and wars of regional countries, and warned that the continuation of this approach would have heavy consequences for the Bahraini government.

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