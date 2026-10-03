Shia Judge Detained by Taliban Justice Ministry in Kabul Amid Growing Community Concerns

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The source, who requested anonymity, identified the detainee as Modasser Fazelpour and said he was arrested by personnel from the Taliban’s Ministry of Justice earlier this week in the Dasht-e Barchi area of western Kabul.

According to the source, Fazelpour established a private legal practice after the collapse of the previous Afghan government and had no known political affiliations. The source also said he had not engaged in activities considered unlawful by the Taliban authorities.

The judge reportedly obtained a legal practice license several months ago after passing an open examination and had since been working as a lawyer.

The source said Fazelpour is currently being held at a detention facility operated by the Taliban’s Ministry of Justice. The facility has reportedly held a number of members of Afghanistan’s Shia community in recent months.

The reported detention comes amid growing concerns among Shiite community figures over arrests and pressure by Taliban authorities.

According to the source, several prominent Shia figures and activists have been detained during the past month and subsequently released after being required to provide written or other assurances.

Concerns Over Treatment of Shia Community

The source also raised concerns about the involvement of Taliban Justice Minister Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Sharie in matters involving the Shia community. Sharie also heads the Taliban commission dealing with alleged usurpation of state-owned land.

The source alleged that the minister's involvement in a range of issues concerning Shia institutions and figures has contributed to concerns about the community's position under Taliban rule.

Among those reportedly detained in recent months are members of the Shia High Council, community elders from western Kabul, officials associated with the Khatam al-Nabieen religious seminary, employees of Tamadon television and staff members of the Tebyan Cultural and Scientific Center.

The Taliban authorities have not, in the information available for this report, publicly provided details about the r