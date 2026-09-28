Taliban closes Fatemeh al-Zahra Clinic in western Kabul

According to AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA), sources in Kabul say forces of the Taliban's Ministry of Justice closed the Fatemeh al-Zahra (s.a.) Clinic in western Kabul on Sunday, September 27. According to these sources, forces of the ministry, present at the location, stopped the clinic's activities and closed its building.

The Fatemeh al-Zahra (s.a.) Clinic is one of the medical centers affiliated with the Shia community of Afghanistan, and according to available information, it was built with the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and has been active in providing medical services to residents of Kabul.

This action comes as, in recent months, the Taliban's Ministry of Justice has also stopped the activities of a number of important religious, educational, and cultural centers affiliated with Shias and Hazaras in Afghanistan.

Previously, the Khatam al-Nabiyyin (PBUH) Seminary, the Khatam al-Anbiya (PBUH) Scientific and Cultural Complex, and some other Shia centers in Kabul had been closed by forces affiliated with the Taliban's Ministry of Justice.

Reports have also been published about the arrest of a number of officials and activists of these centers. In some cases, the Taliban has cited issues related to land ownership and claims of "anti-emirate activities" as reasons for its actions.

The Taliban's Ministry of Justice has not yet published an official explanation regarding the closure of the Fatemeh al-Zahra (s.a.) Clinic.

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