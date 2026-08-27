Scientific Session "Imam Musa Sadr; A Project for the Homeland, Message for Ummah" Held in Beirut

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The scientific session "Imam Musa Sadr; A Project for the Homeland and a Message for the Ummah" was held in Beirut.

The session was held at the Health and Social Services Center of the Ghobeiry municipality, moderated by Dr. Wissam Nassif Yassin. The speakers examined various dimensions of Imam Musa Sadr's personality and his intellectual and political project.

Karim Pakradouni addressed the topic "Imam Musa Sadr; A Project for the Homeland" in this session, focusing on his role in shaping the national and social vision in Lebanon.

Sheikh Hassan al-Masri, with the theme "An Ummah in a Man," examined the transnational dimensions of Imam Musa Sadr's thought and his role in connecting national, Islamic, and social issues.

The holding of this session, concurrent with the 48th anniversary of the disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr and his two companions, once again drew attention to his intellectual and political legacy and the issue of his fate. Imam Musa Sadr disappeared in 1978 during a trip to Libya along with Sheikh Muhammad Yaqub and Abbas Badr al-Din, and their fate remains a subject of pursuit in Lebanon.

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