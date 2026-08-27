Trial of Dozens of Shiite Scholars in Bahrain; Charges Under Doubt, Concerns Over Escalating Pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The trial of dozens of Shiite scholars and clerics in Bahrain continues as the process of holding sessions, the presentation of testimonies, and the claims made by witnesses have faced serious criticisms and questions. Critics of this case believe that the charges against the defendants lack sufficient support, and this process could deepen the gap between the ruling authority and an important segment of Bahraini society.

In the latest court session held on August 19, the hearing process lasted more than 13 hours.

According to published reports, the judges and defendants were present in separate halls, and some witnesses also appeared via video link.

One of the witnesses also appeared in court with their face covered during testimony, an issue that has become a point of attention in the process of this trial.

During this session, the defendants' lawyers raised numerous questions about the witnesses' claims. One witness was asked about the concept of "Wilayat al-Faqih," and according to published reports, he struggled to answer. Claims were also made about a connection between Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qasim and the establishment of the "Islamic Scholars Council," which was met with objections from the lawyers and questions about the credibility and coherence of the witness's statements.

Another part of the session was devoted to the statements of Sheikh Hani al-Bina. In his defense of himself and the other defendants, he emphasized that the case cannot be seen merely as a trial of a few individuals, and claimed that this process targets the Shiite community and identity of Bahrain.

Regarding documents presented as "confessions" of the defendants, he claimed that thousands of pages of these documents were never made available to the defendants, and that some confessions were obtained under duress, and called for a review of the images from judicial body cameras to clarify the interrogation process.

According to these reports, the court's handling of Sheikh al-Bina's statements has also been criticized.

It is claimed that the judge reacted sharply several times during his speech, attempting to stop his statements.

Critics of the judicial process believe that such conduct, along with alleged contradictions in the testimonies, highlights the necessity of a more thorough examination of the evidence and ensuring the defendants' rights in the judicial process.

Meanwhile, concerns about the fate of this case have increased. Some observers have raised the possibility of heavy sentences, including long-term imprisonment or charges with severe security and political titles.

From the critics' perspective, the continuation of this process without providing the possibility of effective defense and transparent handling of claims regarding the manner of interrogation and obtaining confessions could have widespread social and political consequences.

Overall, this trial has now become one of the most important cases related to the situation of Shiite clerics in Bahrain.

The continued detention and trial of scholars, along with the absence of any clear sign of de-escalation, has increased the likelihood of deepening internal divisions; therefore, observers consider the way out to be through reducing tensions, ensuring a fair trial, and achieving a political solution to end this case.

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