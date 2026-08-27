Details of Arrest of Hussaini Preacher in Bahrain; From Security Charges to Formation of Wave of Religious Incitement

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has announced that the General Directorate for Combating Corruption, Economic Security, and Cybercrimes has arrested a 31-year-old individual for publishing videos that, according to the ministry, contained insults to symbols revered by a religious denomination. The official statement did not mention the individual's name, but media and accounts close to the government have identified him as Sheikh Jassim al-Haddad, a Hussaini preacher.

The claims made about the content of this preacher's remarks mainly relate to parts of historical and religious narratives. Some accounts close to the government have claimed that he insulted certain companions during his speeches. However, the official narrative has not published specific details about the exact phrase or statement cited for the arrest, and this has meant that a significant part of the media atmosphere surrounding the case has been devoted to speculation and the re-publication of accusations.

Simultaneously with the announcement of the arrest, a wave of critical posts and content against this preacher emerged on social media.

Some accounts and media outlets close to the official current, by highlighting the charge of religious insult, sought to present this case within the framework of defending the "sanctity of religious symbols" and preserving "social peace"; while critics consider such an approach as a sign of the securitization of religious differences and the transformation of a religious speech into a judicial case.

The significance of this case is not limited to the arrest itself, but the way the media atmosphere has handled it has also drawn attention.

The widespread publication of content against a cleric after the announcement of the arrest has effectively turned the case from a judicial action into a public and religious issue, creating an atmosphere of incitement against him; an issue that could lead to the deepening of religious divisions in Bahraini society.

On the other hand, this case has once again raised the debate about the limits of religious freedom of expression and how the law deals with Shiite preachers and clerics.

The main question is whether the expression of religious narratives and views, if allegedly offensive to the sanctities of others according to official authorities, should be examined solely through legal and judicial channels, or whether the public and media space will also become an arena for condemnation and personal vilification.

Overall, the arrest of Sheikh Jassim al-Haddad is now being pursued beyond the case of a religious preacher and has become a test for how religious and media differences are managed.

In a situation where the wave of attacks against him continues, the publication of precise documentation about the content of his remarks and the charges raised could help clarify the dimensions of the case; otherwise, the continuation of the atmosphere of accusation and religious incitement could have consequences beyond a judicial case.

It is worth noting that on the morning of Sunday, August 23, 2026, security forces visited his home in the Karana area, searched it, and arrested him. According to this report, after his arrest, he was transferred to an unknown location.

On Monday, August 24, al-Haddad was referred to the Public Prosecution for the first time, and the prosecution ordered him to remain in pre-trial detention for one week under investigation.

Published reports also indicate that he was scheduled to be transferred to Al-Hawd Al-Jaf prison to serve his detention period.

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