Army's "Empty Treasury" Threatens Israel, Regime’s Chief of Staff Warned

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Eyal Zamir, the Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime's army, on Thursday, during a multi-front situation assessment, ordered an increase in alert levels and the strengthening of military forces in the West Bank. He also called for readiness to immediately deploy more units and battalions to this area.

Zamir, referring to the continuation of conflicts on various fronts from Iran and Lebanon to Gaza, said the army must remain on full alert on the eve of the Jewish holidays in September, and operational forces will not be reduced.

This decision comes as tensions and attacks by the army and settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank have intensified.

In another part of his remarks, the Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime's army criticized the army's budget crisis, saying that while military forces are on alert on all fronts, the army is facing an "empty treasury."

According to him, the continuation of this situation could affect the army's readiness and operational capability.

These remarks come as the Zionist regime is simultaneously engaged in military operations on several fronts, and Palestinian officials have warned about the intensification of repression and settlement activities in the West Bank.

Some opponents of Benjamin Netanyahu's government have also linked the increase in settler violence to efforts to secure their support on the eve of parliamentary elections.

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