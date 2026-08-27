Arab League: Continuation of Zionist Regime Aggressions in Palestine Intensifies Humanitarian Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Arab League Secretariat, in a statement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Zionist regime's attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which resulted in the martyrdom of five Palestinian journalists, announced that the targeting of civilians, journalists, and humanitarian institutions has become a continuous pattern, violating the principles of their protection under international law.

This Arab body also condemned the Zionist regime's actions to evacuate and destroy facilities affiliated with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Kafr Aqab area north of occupied Jerusalem, considering it a direct assault on the activities of a UN institution.

The Arab League, emphasizing the necessity of protecting journalists and ensuring accountability for aggressions against them, stated that restricting the activities of humanitarian institutions and preventing the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip has directly affected the livelihood situation of the people, especially children.

The Arab League Secretariat, referring to recent UNICEF reports on the worsening malnutrition and lack of adequate food among Gaza's children, called for ensuring the continuous and sufficient entry of humanitarian aid, the opening of crossings, and the expansion of the humanitarian space in this area.

The Arab League concluded by warning that the continuation of these aggressions without accountability increases human suffering and deepens the gap between the rules of international law and their implementation; a process that, according to this body, will undermine confidence in the credibility of the international system.

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