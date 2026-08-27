Over 1,300 Palestinians Martyred Since Signing of Ceasefire Agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Khalid al-Qaddumi, the representative of Hamas in Tehran, in an interview with ABNA correspondent, referring to the negotiation process for halting the war in Gaza and the agreements reached, stated, "The concerns raised about the implementation of the agreement and the violation of its provisions are serious. The main issue for us in Palestine and Gaza is not merely about Hamas, but the matter is to stop the bloodshed and crimes of the Zionist regime and to end the suffering of the Palestinian people."

He added, "We were present in Cairo and Sharm El-Sheikh for the negotiations, and when Donald Trump announced that to reach an agreement and stop the war we must sit at the negotiating table, we entered the negotiation process with this very goal; because there was a common point among all parties, and that was the necessity of stopping the bloodshed and crimes of the Zionist regime. On this basis, we accepted the agreement and signed it."

Al-Qaddumi, referring to what he called the repeated violations of the agreement by the Zionist regime, stated, "From the day this agreement was signed until now, more than 1,300 Palestinian citizens have been martyred. These martyrs have mostly been ordinary civilian citizens who were targeted in their camps and tents."

The representative of Hamas in Tehran continued, "The Zionist regime, contrary to what it accepted in the agreement, instead of withdrawing from the yellow line, has advanced westward toward the coast and has occupied about another 10 percent of Gaza's territory. As a result, a new line called the 'orange line' has been created."

He noted, "Today, about two million Palestinians in Gaza are living in only 30 percent of the area of this region, which has a total area of about 365 square kilometers. This situation shows that the field conditions are continuing to deteriorate contrary to the commitments and agreements made."

In another part of his remarks, Al-Qaddumi referred to the issue of the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and said, "It was agreed that at least 600 trucks carrying humanitarian aid would enter Gaza, and this number would gradually increase to about 1,500 trucks, but in practice this has not happened."

He added, "In the past two weeks, fewer than 300 trucks have entered Gaza daily, some of which have been commercial trucks. Therefore, what was foreseen in the agreement about the entry of humanitarian aid has not been realized in practice."

The Hamas representative, referring to the promise to establish a Gaza reconstruction fund, stated, "In the agreement we signed, the Israeli side had accepted that a fund for the reconstruction of Gaza would be established and the reconstruction process of this area would begin, but there is no news of this fund and practical actions for reconstruction."

Al-Qaddumi continued, "Our friends in Egypt made proposals in this regard, and various committees held numerous meetings in Cairo with Americans, Palestinians, and Israelis. Dr. Ali Shath, a Palestinian figure and head of the committee related to elections and reconstruction, also made efforts in this process, but no practical and tangible results have been achieved in the field of post-war reconstruction."

He emphasized, "The main issue is that the current extremist and right-wing leaders of Israel are not moving toward understanding and peace. Even if we witness technical and technical disagreements between the Trump administration and the Netanyahu government today, these disagreements should not overshadow the main issue."

The representative of Hamas in Tehran, raising the question of what response the Arab and Islamic countries that played a guaranteeing role in the agreement process will give to this situation, said, "We went to the negotiating table to stop the war and implement the agreement, and we accepted that this process would be followed, but we cannot wake up in the morning and see Arab and Islamic armies moving to liberate Palestine; we do not have such an expectation either, but diplomatic, political, and economic pressure is possible."

He added, "Today, Arab and Islamic countries can use their political, diplomatic, and economic tools to pressure the Zionist regime. The question is why some Israeli political and diplomatic figures still appear as special guests in some Arab capitals?"

Al-Qaddumi stated, "This situation indicates a lack of sufficient seriousness in dealing with the crimes of the Zionist regime. Today, Arab and Islamic countries have many means to exert pressure and can take practical and effective actions."

Referring to the necessity of using the economic capacities of Islamic countries, he said, "If Western countries can impose an economic blockade against a country, why cannot Arab and Islamic countries use their commercial and economic capacities to pressure the Zionist regime? In a situation where trade relations and interactions exist, practical and effective action must be taken to stop the crimes and truly implement the agreement."

The representative of Hamas in Tehran further, referring to the situation in the West Bank and the increase in Zionist regime attacks, stated, "The West Bank is of great importance because the main depth of the confrontation between the Palestinian nation and the Zionist regime lies in the issue of Jerusalem."

He added, "Jerusalem holds a special place for the Zionist regime, and Israeli officials have repeatedly introduced this city as their eternal capital. The issue of Jerusalem is also not genuinely considered within the framework of negotiations."

Al-Qaddumi continued, "In the West Bank as well, Zionist settlements are expanding, and the Zionist regime seeks to create demographic changes between Palestinians and Jews. This is part of Netanyahu's new doctrine to create a field reality, in such a way that ultimately, demographic and territorial superiority is established in favor of the settlers."

Referring to developments at Al-Aqsa Mosque, he said, "Today, we are witnessing the daily presence of Israeli ministers and settlers in Jerusalem and around Al-Aqsa Mosque, and efforts are being made to change the status quo and create temporal and spatial division in this mosque."

Regarding the possibility of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud Party's defeat in the upcoming Knesset elections and its impact on the Zionist regime's policies, the representative of Hamas in Tehran stated, "Israel today has undergone important changes compared to the past, and the issue is not limited to Netanyahu personally."

Al-Qaddumi said, "Today, a moral and political burden has been formed against the set that supported Israel in the West. Even within American society, support for Israel has declined, and a significant portion of public opinion in this country is critical of Israel's policies."

He added, "Significant changes have occurred in the view of American society and even among members of Congress regarding support for Israel. These changes show that Israel faces a serious challenge in the international arena and world public opinion."

In conclusion, Al-Qaddumi noted, "One of the fundamental problems in Israeli society is the existence of views that do not even grant Palestinians the right to life. At the same time, a figure like Netanyahu has tried to gather his opponents within Israeli society around a single axis, but current developments show that divisions and differences within this society are also serious."

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