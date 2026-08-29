Palestinian martyred in Israeli strike on tent sheltering displaced in Al-Mashahra

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian was martyred and others were wounded on Friday evening, in an Israeli bombing that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Mashahra area, east of Gaza City.

Local sources reported that the martyr and a number of wounded arrived at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, bringing the number of martyrs since dawn today to 5.

The occupation forces continue their raids and artillery shelling on the eastern and northern areas of the city.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10 has reached 1,303 and the number of injuries 4,336, in a daily violation of the agreement that came after a war that lasted more than two years.

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