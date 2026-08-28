Rezaei: US must end war on Lebanon as one of Iran's conditions

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei has said that one of Iran's conditions to end war is that US must end its wars on all fronts, including Lebanon.

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Manar television on Thursday night, Rezaei said Tehran is watching events in Beirut and its southern suburbs with the highest sensitivity. Those areas, he said, are Iran’s red lines, and “no one has the right to move toward them.”

“We will send him to hell and we will prove that Netanyahu’s great mistakes have brought the end of the Zionist regime closer,” he said, according to Fars news agency and Tabnak. A “vast and sacred anger” is taking shape across the Islamic world, he added, and it will one day move from words into reality.

Rezaei said Tehran regards the security of Lebanon as part of the security of the entire West Asia region. Wars and military operations in Lebanon, Gaza and Syria must end, and the Israeli regime must withdraw from occupied Lebanese land.

If fighting resumes, Iran will prepare for a new phase. “Any future war will be different from previous ones,” he said. Iranian strikes in such a war would be unprecedented. Any country from which US aircraft take off or US missiles are fired against Iran would be treated as an enemy.

One of Tehran’s conditions in any understanding with Washington, he said, is that the United States must end the wars across West Asia, especially in Lebanon and Gaza, and that Israeli attacks on Damascus must stop. “West Asia is like a chain,” he said. “Its conditions are interconnected.”

Rezaei sent greetings to the people of Lebanon from all sects and regions, remembered Hezbollah’s martyrs, and praised Sheikh Naim Qassem for leading the resistance with wisdom and courage after the loss of senior commanders. He also thanked Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for his presence in Lebanese politics.

Iran is not seeking war, he said, but it is ready. Beirut and the Dahiyeh remain red lines. Any new aggression will not be met under the old rules.

The latest round of US-Israeli aggression began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched large-scale strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Iran responded with daily waves of missile and drone strikes targeting US and Israeli assets in the region.

Tehran and Washington later signed the Islamabad MoU on June 17 in an effort to end the aggression. However, repeated US attacks on southern Iran violated the agreement.

Iran has since suspended contact with the US, maintaining that dialogue will not resume until the US ends its military attacks and hostile rhetoric.