Lebanese speaker calls on Muslims to unite in single front against Zionist regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: The speaker of the Lebanese parliament called on Muslims to stand against the Zionist regime in a united front.

“When we look at the thoughts of the martyred Imam, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei (RA), we see that he always emphasized unity. Therefore, in order to realize the practical unity that our Imam believed in, we must all unite in a single front and stand against the Zionists,” Nabih Berri said in a message, read out at the opening ceremony of the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran on Thursday.

Considering its civilization and dimensions, Islam has emphasized that the unity of the Islamic Ummah can be very beneficial and we Muslims must seek common ground among ourselves, he stated.

The word unity is not just a passing slogan, but rather a sign that the Islamic Ummah throughout the world needs unity and integrity, and Muslims must seek to put aside division, because the enemies are trying to create division among Muslims in order to overcome them, he said.

“Therefore, we must be able to spread the message of unity of Islam.”

Berri pointed out that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has taught us that every Muslim should seek to eliminate obstacles to unity.

“This is not just a call for unity, but in a real sense, he asks all Muslims to think about creating unity.”

He added that Islamic jurisprudence also emphasizes that the blood of all Muslims must be respected and that declaring followers of different schools of thought to be infidels should be prevented, and that there should be no hatred among Muslims.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said the people of Gaza showed by their epic that they are together in order to eliminate the factors that cause the failure of unity, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lebanon, and Yemen also showed that they stand with them.

He went on to say that Islamic unity is not a dream, but requires a courageous action so that unity among Muslims can be achieved in practice.

“Unity is not only the responsibility of scholars and thinkers, but every human being must feel responsible for it, because today the future of the entire Islamic Ummah lies in the light of unity and the elimination of division.”

Organized with the main theme of “Islamic Unity in the Thought of the Martyr Imam”, the international conference has been attended by prominent religious, scholarly and political figures from 40 countries.

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