Greatest Crime Against Southern Lebanon End of UNIFIL's Mission: Lebanese Parliament Speaker

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, described the end of the UNIFIL mission in southern Lebanon as the greatest crime against the south, emphasizing that this action amounts to abandoning Resolution 1701.

In an interview with Al-Jumhouriya newspaper, Berri emphasized the importance of the presence of UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon and the decisive role of these forces, saying, "UNIFIL's main mission is to maintain security in the south and support the Lebanese army in deploying across the entire territory of the country up to the international borders, in accordance with the provisions of Resolution 1701."

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament stated, "The greatest error and the greatest crime committed against southern Lebanon is ending UNIFIL's mission in the south; because this end means abandoning Resolution 1701; a resolution whose full implementation and the continuation of UNIFIL's mission we need more than ever at this stage."

Berri also warned about Israel's intentions and the dangers of this regime's actions in southern Lebanon, saying, "Especially its widespread attacks on cities and villages, civilian and residential areas, as well as the extensive demolition operations in southern villages are concerning."

He added, "These actions not only destroy the urban fabric of southern Lebanon's areas and completely eliminate life in them, but also create very dangerous cracks and damages in the foundations of these areas."

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