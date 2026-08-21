Israeli War Minister's Threatening Remarks: Erdogan Leading Turkey Toward Dangerous Adventures

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Amid escalating tensions between Ankara and Tel Aviv, Yisrael Katz, the Zionist regime's War Minister, accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of leading his country toward "dangerous adventures" in Syria.

Katz claimed that Israel will not allow any party to threaten this regime's security. Addressing Erdogan, he also said it would be better for the Turkish President to continue his "imaginary speeches" against Israel in parliament.

These remarks came after the recent Zionist regime airstrikes on the Abu al-Zuhour airbase near Aleppo, indicating the escalation of political and security confrontation between Turkey and Israel over the future of military presence in Syria.

Tel Aviv has claimed that this attack was carried out to counter the possibility of Turkish forces being deployed at the Abu al-Zuhour base; a claim that Ankara has rejected, considering the attack as an action to justify the violation of Syria's sovereignty.

The Abu al-Zuhour base is located in northwestern Syria, about 70 kilometers from the Turkish border, and has been out of operation as a military airbase since 2013. The base changed hands several times between conflicting parties during the Syrian war.

Although these attacks reportedly caused no casualties, they have become a new factor in escalating disagreements between Ankara and Tel Aviv at the political level, especially since any Turkish military presence in Syria could interfere with the Zionist regime's interests and security calculations in the country.

**************

End/ 345E