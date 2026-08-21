Iran Stood Against Quasi-Global War: Hashd’s Head

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Faleh al-Fayyad, the head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), said, "Iran was the target of a quasi-global war, but it was able to maintain its cohesion in the face of challenges."

Al-Fayyad, in an interview with Al-Sharqiya network, added, "The region is facing instability and economic deterioration as a result of this American-Zionist aggression."

He added, "Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces suffered the most damage from the aggression against Iran, with more than 100 Hashd al-Shaabi bases, including my headquarters, being damaged."

Al-Fayyad continued, "In this aggression, more than 100 Hashd al-Shaabi forces were martyred and dozens more were wounded."

The head of Hashd al-Shaabi added, "We in the Popular Mobilization Forces do not have the authority to enter war, and we adhere to the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces."

Al-Fayyad said, "Hashd al-Shaabi bases in Iraq were targeted to exert pressure on the resistance groups."

The head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces continued, "Hashd al-Shaabi is present in all sensitive and dangerous areas and is a factor of security and confidence for everyone."

The head of Hashd al-Shaabi said, "Hashd al-Shaabi united all Iraqis and, by giving everyone the opportunity to defend their areas, drew a line under religious and sectarian differences."

Al-Fayyad added, "Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces have strong relations and extensive solidarity with other security forces in carrying out their duties."

Stating that the Prime Minister is aware of the importance of Hashd al-Shaabi's role and missions, he said, "The Iraqi nation considers Hashd al-Shaabi as a factor of confidence and peace for themselves."

Al-Fayyad continued, "Hashd al-Shaabi is a national force and a pure Iraqi experience."

The head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces concluded by saying, "We are trying to separate Hashd al-Shaabi brigades from some political, social, and factional designations and divisions."

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