PMU fighters thwart Daesh attack in central Iraq, drive terrorists into rugged terrain

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 63rd Brigade of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) has thwarted an attack by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in eastern Salah al-Din Province.

The brigade said on Sunday that a team of Daesh (ISIS) militants attacked one of the positions of its commando regiment in the Marsa Ali mountain area of Tuz Khurmatu.

“The PMU fighters immediately confronted the attackers and engaged them in an armed clash, forcing the militants to flee into rugged areas without achieving their objective,” the group stated.

The 63rd Brigade said its forces remain fully prepared to confront any terrorist movement threatening the security and stability of the area.

Tuz Khurmatu has remained one of the areas in Salah al-Din where Daesh activity has persisted, with the group carrying out attacks, kidnappings, and bombings despite losing its territorial strongholds in Iraq.

The PMU’s 63rd Brigade has been particularly active in the area, with its commando regiment conducting operations against Daesh positions and searching the difficult mountainous terrain used by the terrorist group.

The PMU has also carried out wider operations in Salah al-Din, including several major campaigns since 2021 that focused on Tuz Khurmatu.

Between 2024 and August 2025, Daesh was involved in 39 terrorist attacks in Salah al-Din, while Tuz Khurmatu recorded 19 security incidents, the highest number among the province’s districts.

The PMU was formed in 2014 after Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Husayni al-Sistani issued a fatwa on June 13 calling on Iraqis to mobilize against Daesh following the fall of Mosul.

PMU fighters went on to take part in major battles against Daesh, including operations to retake Tikrit, Anbar, and other areas seized by the terrorist group.

The force was formally incorporated into Iraq’s armed forces in December 2016, while its units have continued to conduct operations against Daesh remnants in areas where the militants have sought to exploit remote terrain.

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