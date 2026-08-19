Senior PMF intelligence official Abbas al-Yaqoubi detained

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi security forces have arrested a senior intelligence official of Popular Moblization Fforces known as Hashd Shaabi.

Iraqi security forces have detained a senior commander in the Harakat al-Nujaba group, as the Iraqi government pushes to bring weapons under its control.

The Iraqi News Agency also reported Yaqoubi's detention, identifying him as the intelligence chief for Harakat al-Nujaba and an intelligence director for the PMF's Baghdad Belt Operations Command. He was arrested in Dhi Qar, according to Iraqi officials and security sources.

The PMF, however, said Yaqoubi had voluntarily surrendered to the authorities.

Iraqi authorities accuse Yaqoubi of being involved in operations against US troops in the country.

The US government has put immense pressure on the Iraqi government to bring the weapons of the resistance groups in the country under its control.

Several armed factions linked to the PMF have categorically rejected surrendering their weapons while US forces remain in Iraq.

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