PMU Chief: Martyred Leader Ayatollah Khamenei awakened consciences, revived Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), an anti-terror resistance coalition, says the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, “awakened consciences” and inspired people to defend their dignity and religious sanctities.

Faleh al-Fayyadh made the remarks on Sunday at a ceremony marking the 40th day since Ayatollah Khamenei’s burial, praising the massive funeral procession held in Iraq as a demonstration of the Iraqi people’s attachment to their religious values, identity and roots.

“The martyred Leader built an Ummah and revived consciences,” al-Fayyadh said. “It is a source of pride and dignity for us to stand here today and honor the memory of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

The PMU chief described Ayatollah Khamenei as a Leader who had endured years of hardship and difficulty while earning an extraordinary level of popular support, which he said was unparalleled in modern history.

Al-Fayyadh said the huge turnout at his funeral demonstrated that Iraqis remain deeply attached to their identity and authenticity despite efforts by some parties to alter the country’s character.

“We in the Popular Mobilization Forces are following the path of sacrifice and jihad and upholding the word, beliefs and convictions of the nation,” he said.

He also praised Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and Iraq’s tribal leaders for their role in organizing and supporting the funeral, saying tribal figures were among the first to assume responsibility for the ceremony.

Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated, alongside some of his family members, on February 28, the first day of the 40-day war of aggression waged by the United States and Israel against Iran.

A multi-day funeral procession began in Iran on July 3, with Ayatollah Khamenei’s body lying in state at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, where mourners, foreign dignitaries and religious figures paid their respects.

Funeral ceremonies were also held in the Iranian cities of Qom and Mashhad, as well as in Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

On July 8, millions of mourners gathered in Najaf and Karbala. In Najaf, the procession began at the shrine of Imam Ali (AS), passing through Kufa Bridge and the Thawrat al-Ashreen intersection before reaching al-Sadreen Square and continuing toward Karbala.

The PMU said more than 2.3 million people took part in the funeral procession in Najaf.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf previously described the massive gathering in Iraq as more than an act of mourning, saying it represented support for Ayatollah Khamenei’s legacy and a call to avenge his death.

Qalibaf said the “immense presence of the Iraqi people at the memorable and unparalleled funeral procession” demonstrated their continued support for the late Leader’s legacy.

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