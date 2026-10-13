  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Saudi terrorist warplanes strike four provinces in Yemen

13 October 2026 - 13:06
News ID: 1877591
Source: Yemen Press
Saudi terrorist warplanes strike four provinces in Yemen

Saudi warplanes carried out airstrikes in Yemen’s Saada, Jawf, Hodeida, and Amran provinces, targeting several districts, Kamaran Island, and a communications network. Sanaa military spokesman Yahya Sarie said Saudi forces had conducted 119 air and missile strikes against civilian areas across eight Yemeni provinces.

ABNA24 - Saudi warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting several areas in the provinces of Saada, Jawf, Hodeida and Amran.

According to local sources, the Saudi warplanes launched an airstrike on the Maran area in Haydan District in Saada.

The Saudi warplanes also struck the the communications network in Ghamr District of the same province.

In Jawf, Saudi warplanes struck Al-Hazm and Al-Maslub Districts.

In Hodeida, Saudi warplanes carried out two airstrikes on Kamaran Island and a third on Al-Qanawis District.

In Amran, Saudi warplanes carried out an airstrike on Harf Sufyan District.

On Monday, Sanaa military spokesman Yahya Sarie said  the Saudi forces carried out 119 air and missile strikes targeting civilian areas across Sanaa, Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Lahj, Bayda, and Ibb provinces.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha