Saudi terrorist warplanes strike four provinces in Yemen

ABNA24 - Saudi warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting several areas in the provinces of Saada, Jawf, Hodeida and Amran.

According to local sources, the Saudi warplanes launched an airstrike on the Maran area in Haydan District in Saada.

The Saudi warplanes also struck the the communications network in Ghamr District of the same province.

In Jawf, Saudi warplanes struck Al-Hazm and Al-Maslub Districts.

In Hodeida, Saudi warplanes carried out two airstrikes on Kamaran Island and a third on Al-Qanawis District.

In Amran, Saudi warplanes carried out an airstrike on Harf Sufyan District.

On Monday, Sanaa military spokesman Yahya Sarie said the Saudi forces carried out 119 air and missile strikes targeting civilian areas across Sanaa, Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Lahj, Bayda, and Ibb provinces.



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