Third oil tanker catches fire after striking naval mine in Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - A third oil tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, which said the vessel had attempted to cross an unauthorized route despite warnings.

A third oil tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine, according to a statement from the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The tanker, a shuttle tanker carrying 750,000 barrels of crude oil, attempted to pass through an unauthorized route on Sunday afternoon despite warnings from the IRGC Navy, the force’s public relations office said.

According to the statement, the vessel struck a naval mine, triggering an explosion and a severe fire.

The incident is the third such case involving an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.



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