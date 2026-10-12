Four Palestinians, including child, martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza despite ceasefire

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces continued violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, carrying out drone strikes, artillery shelling, and gunfire that killed four Palestinians, including a seven-year-old child.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital confirmed that three Palestinians were killed and several others injured when an Israeli drone targeted a tent west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The attack brought the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Khan Yunis and Jabalia since early Sunday to four, including a child.

The latest casualties came as Israeli forces continued firing on residential areas and displacement camps, conducting demolition operations, and shelling several locations across the besieged territory despite the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli gunfire kills seven-year-old child in Jabalia

In northern Gaza, seven-year-old Palestinian child Jihad Al-Ghandour died from wounds sustained when Israeli forces shot him near Al-Hawja Street in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Local sources confirmed that the child succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, adding to the growing number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli attacks despite the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, six Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in central, western, and southern Khan Yunis.

Two other Palestinians were injured when Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced families near Shuja’iyya Junction, east of Gaza City.

The attacks have heightened fears among displaced Palestinians, many of whom are living in makeshift tents with little protection from Israeli military fire.

Israeli forces demolish buildings and shell Gaza City

In Gaza City, Israeli troops carried out demolition operations in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in the east and the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the southeast, alongside continued gunfire and artillery shelling.

Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward areas near the so-called Yellow Line, east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, while artillery shells struck eastern parts of the city.

In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp as illumination flares were launched over the area.

Israeli artillery also targeted Rafah in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

The continued attacks have placed civilians, particularly displaced families living in tents and other unprotected shelters, at heightened risk.

Israel continues violating Gaza ceasefire

The latest attacks come amid repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, 2025.

Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have continued carrying out shootings, artillery attacks, and demolition operations in residential neighborhoods and areas sheltering displaced Palestinians.

The continued military activity has undermined the safety of Palestinian civilians and raised concerns over the implementation of the ceasefire.

Gaza health ministry reports seven victims in 24 hours

In its daily statistical report on Sunday, Gaza’s ministry of health announced that seven Palestinian victims had been brought to hospitals across the territory during the previous 24 hours.

The casualties included six Palestinians newly killed and one who succumbed to earlier injuries.

The ministry also recorded 28 injuries during the same period.

According to the ministry, the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire began in October 2025 has risen to 1,488, while 5,281 others have been injured.

Rescue and medical teams have also recovered the bodies of 836 Palestinians during the ceasefire period.

The ministry reported that the cumulative Palestinian death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has reached 74,377 killed and 175,398 injured.

The latest attacks underscore the continuing dangers facing Palestinians across Gaza, where Israeli gunfire, bombardment, and demolition operations persist despite the ceasefire agreement intended to end the war.



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