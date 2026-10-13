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WSJ: Saudi crown prince moves between fortified palaces after Yemeni attacks

13 October 2026 - 09:48
News ID: 1877395
WSJ: Saudi crown prince moves between fortified palaces after Yemeni attacks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is moving between heavily secured palaces equipped with shelters following Yemeni attacks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

ABNA24 - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been moving between heavily secured palaces equipped with shelters following Yemeni attacks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mohammed bin Salman moves between palaces with tight security measures and shelters, protected by a carefully selected security team.

The newspaper said Riyadh is facing mounting military pressure, with parts of the capital taking on the appearance of a battlefield. It added that the consequences of the war extend beyond Saudi Arabia’s borders, as the kingdom is one of the world’s major sources of funding for the technology sector.

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