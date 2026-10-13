WSJ: Saudi crown prince moves between fortified palaces after Yemeni attacks

ABNA24 - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been moving between heavily secured palaces equipped with shelters following Yemeni attacks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Mohammed bin Salman moves between palaces with tight security measures and shelters, protected by a carefully selected security team.

The newspaper said Riyadh is facing mounting military pressure, with parts of the capital taking on the appearance of a battlefield. It added that the consequences of the war extend beyond Saudi Arabia’s borders, as the kingdom is one of the world’s major sources of funding for the technology sector.



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